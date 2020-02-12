WEATHER WEDNESDAY: It’s been a wet start to 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been a rainy start to the week! Rainfall totals for Monday into early Tuesday totaled between three to five inches. And these rainfall totals are adding to a surplus of rainfall for 2020.

Compared to normal rainfall totals for a typical year, we’ve seen a surplus of 9.75 inches of rain in Birmingham, 10.75 inches above normal so far this year in Tuscaloosa and 8.99 inches in Anniston!

Unfortunately, river/stream/creek flooding is only going to get worse in the coming days. More rain is on the way with our next cold front moving into the area overnight tonight.

If you feel like it’s been raining almost nonstop since the start of the new year, you’re right! We saw rainfall almost half of the days for the month of January. For February, there’s been measurable rainfall in Birmingham on seven out of the first eleven days of the month.

There’s been a surplus of rainfall all across Central Alabama. For the month of January alone, rainfall totals were nearly three inches above normal values for Birmingham and almost five inches above normal values in Anniston!

It’s been just as rainy for February. Our totals are more than five inches above the normal monthly values for Birmingham.

It’s rained seven out of the 11 days of February!

