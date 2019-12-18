(WIAT) — We are one week away from Christmas! Maybe you’re dreaming of a White Christmas. Well, while it doesn’t happen often in the Deep South, it has happened!

Think back to the year 2010. That was the closest we’ve gotten to a White Christmas in Birmingham. A White Christmas is when snow falls and there is measurable snow on the ground. So, it was a true White Christmas for the Tennessee Valley with upwards of four inches of snow in some locations.

In Birmingham, it started off as rain and changed over to snow. The ground was too warm for any of the snow to stick. So, while the recording station didn’t report any snow, outside of the city got more than one inch.

So, as it stands in the record books, Birmingham has not technically had a white Christmas in the 100 years of record keeping.

Click here for your latest Central Alabama Christmas forecast.