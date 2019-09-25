Weather Wednesday: Remembering Hurricane Opal, Our Last BIG October Storm

Storm Team Meteorologist Griffin Hardy has this week’s edition of Weather Wednesday!

Now that fall has officially started, the first thing on everyone’s minds is pumpkins, football, and COOLER temperatures. Unfortunately, that’s not all that comes with the fall months…hurricanes have often been a fall staple in Alabama too.

As we enter into October, I thought it’d be a good idea to look back on the most noteworthy October hurricane to impact Central Alabama in recent memory. This storm came back in 1995. Many of you will remember this storm quite well…I’m talking of course about Hurricane Opal.

Even though downtown Birmingham is over 200 miles away from the Gulf shore, we still received BIG impacts from Opal this far inland! Today, we’re talking all about how Opal and the havoc the storm caused almost 24 years ago.