Weather damage from Sunday morning storm

Courtesy: @ChiltonWeather on Twitter

(WIAT) — There have been reports of weather damage around Alabama due to Sunday morning storms.

Storms reports are coming widely from Alexander City in Tallapoosa and Hissop in Coosa County. Waxahatchee in Shelby County has reported numerous trees blocking CR-47 and Duck Cove Road. There are reports of downed trees across the Gap of the Mountain community in Chilton County, with many of them crashing onto homes. City Park in Downtown Clanton has received heavy flooding due to Sunday’s rain.

Shelby County has also announced a road closure and they are encouraging people to take alternate routes:

More reports of wind damage and trees down in Wind Creek State Park in Tallapoosa County. Many RVs and campers were destroyed from fallen trees.

