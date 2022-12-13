It is a cloudy, foggy and cool morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s.

Today: We will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a few stray showers today. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight: rain and storms return after midnight. Some rain will be heavy across NW Alabama. Lows will be in the 50s.

WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY: a slow-moving strong cold front will track across Alabama on Wednesday. This will spread plenty of heavy rain and thunderstorms over the Birmingham area with high temperatures in the lower 60s. We will have some cooler air across much of central Alabama moving in from the northeast to start the day. However, if southeast winds can bring in warmer air, then the atmosphere will become more unstable. This could lead to some of the storms becoming strong to possibly severe. The best chance for severe weather will be over southwest and southern Alabama, but a few could pulse up along and south of I-20. This will be something we will watch, and that is why you need to be Weather Aware!

Right now, plan for the rain/storms to start early in the morning and continue all day. One thing to watch will be the first band of heavy rain stalling across NW and North Alabama all morning. The main storm threats for Central Alabama will be heavy rain, flash flooding and gusty winds of 50+ mph. Rain totals are forecast to be around 2 to 4 inches. This would fall on an already saturated ground from Sunday’s rain, so it will likely just run off into streams and creeks causing them to rise. We will need to watch out for possible flash flooding issues – especially late in the day. If you live in a flood prone area pay close attention to the forecast! Please check back for updates.

Cold Blast Late Week: the rain will end on Thursday morning as the cold front moves into Georgia, and we will see the return of sunshine by midday. It will be breezy and turning colder with highs in the 50s. Thursday night will be much colder with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

A reinforcing cold front will bring us MUCH COLDER temperatures Friday. We will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night will be clear, cold and frosty with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over us on Saturday. We will be sunny and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Some clouds will return on Sunday as an upper-level wave moves across the Gulf Coast. It will stay cold with highs only in the mid 40s.