It is a cloudy, foggy and cool morning with a few showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s.

The cold front will stall along the coast today. We will have plenty of clouds along with a stray shower and drizzle. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Tonight, expect more clouds, a shower and patchy fog with lows in the 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers. High temperatures climb into the lower 60s. A few showers return Tuesday night with patchy fog and lows in the 50s.

WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY: a slow-moving strong cold front will track across Alabama on Wednesday. This will spread plenty of rain and storms over the Birmingham area with high temperatures in the mid 60s. We will have some cooler air across much of central Alabama moving in from the northeast. However, if southeast winds can bring in warmer air, then the atmosphere will become more unstable. This could lead to some of the storms becoming strong to possibly severe. The best chance for severe weather will be over southwest and southern Alabama. This will be something we will watch, and that is why you need to be Weather Aware!

Right now, plan for the rain/storms to start in the morning and continue all day. The main threats for Central Alabama will be heavy rain and gusty winds of 40+ mph. Rain totals are forecast to be around 3 to 5 inches. This would fall on an already saturated ground from Sunday’s rain, so it will likely just run off. We will need to watch out for possible flash flooding issues – especially late in the day. If you live in a flood prone area pay close attention to the forecast! Please check back for updates.

Cold Blast Late Week: the rain will end on Thursday morning as the cold front moves to Georgia, and we will see the return of sunshine. It will be breezy and turning colder with highs in the 50s. Thursday night will be much colder with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

A reinforcing cold front will bring us MUCH COLDER temperatures Friday. We will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night will be clear, cold and frosty with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over us on Saturday. We will be sunny and cold with highs only in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Some clouds will return on Sunday and it will stay cold with highs only in the lower to mid 40s.