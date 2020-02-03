WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY: Everything you need to know

TOMORROW: CBS 42 WEATHER AWARE DAY. STRONG STORMS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON & EVENING…A swift moving area of low pressure tracking Northeast through the Lower MS Valley will provide the setup needed for severe weather in Alabama tomorrow.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Convective Outlook

OVERALL RISK: SLIGHT (2 out of 5)

Forecast timeframe for severe storms tomorrow night

TIMING

West AL–5 to 8 PM

Central AL/I-65–8 PM to Midnight

East AL–9 PM to 2 AM Thursday

Main hazards expected with tomorrow night’s storms

THREATS

Damaging winds–High (60 mph gusts possible)

Tornadoes–Low (Possible, but not very likely)

Large hail–Medium (Quarter-sized possible)

Flooding–Medium (2 to 3” of rain areawide)

Severe Weather Checklist

-Download the CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App. Should any warnings be issued for your area, you’ll be notified immediately on your smartphone or tablet.

-Check your NOAA Weather Radio. Make sure the batteries are charged. A weather radio is another great method of receiving storm warnings.

-Find your storm “safe spot”. Know where you’ll go in the event of a Tornado Warning, or Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Interior room, 2) Lowest floor, 3) Away from doors and windows

-NO MOBILE HOMES. Mobile homes are not safe during a tornado or severe thunderstorm. Find another form of shelter that is site-built with a foundation.

-Talk to friends & family. Let them know about the threat of severe weather. Make sure they have their storm plan ready to go.

THURSDAY: Steady rain continues. The storms will subside gradually as we head into Thursday morning, but the rain will keep coming down. We won’t be worried about severe weather, but we’ll continue seeing moderate to heavy rain across the region essentially all day long. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as well…highis in the low 60s, lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, along with cold air. Temperatures go for a dip heading into Friday…in the morning we’ll be close to freezing once again in the 30s, while in the afternoon we’ll be lucky to hit 50° for a high temperature. On the plus side, it’ll be quiet & sunny!