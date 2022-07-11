Tuesday: We are in for another standard summer say. Temperatures will be seasonable and we will notice a bit more humidity. Highs will top out between 91°-93° with heat index values getting between 95°-98°. No heat advisories are expected this week, fortunately.

Wednesday: We will be Weather Aware both Wednesday and Thursday as a complex of storms moves across the state these storms will capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware as this lines moves in. They will not last long.







Thursday: The Gulf low will meander between New Orleans and Mobile, AL on Wednesday and Thursday. There is some uncertainty in the forecast with the development of the low. Euro model wants to develop it, but the GFS keeps it weak. NHC is giving it a low chance to develop.

Beach Forecast: Temps in the mid 80s doesn’t sound bad…but rain most every day. Rainfall totals could get between 5-7″ in some spots. Rip currents will be high this week with on shore flow. That will create dangerous rip currents in some spots.

Weekend Outlook: There is still some uncertainty in the forecast with the placement and strength of the Gulf Low. Right now, we will see a decrease in the rain and a partly cloudy day. It will still be humid with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday will remain partly cloudy, hot, and humid as an upper-level wave and trough move across Alabama. Expect some pop-up afternoon scattered showers and storms. Highs will stay in the 90s.