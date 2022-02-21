Another round of strong storms are possible Tuesday across parts of West and Northwest Alabama. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather Aware

We’ve got a Weather Aware in place from 4-10 PM Tuesday for areas west of a line from Holly Pond to Sumiton to Gordo. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, and these storms will be capable of heavy rain that could cause flash flooding, gusty winds, and perhaps a tornado or two.







For those from Blount, Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Greene, and Sumter counties and points south and east, there will be No Threat for any severe weather.

The science behind the forecast

Storms will be entering an environment Tuesday evening that could support gusty winds and a tornado. We’ll have some unstable air and wind shear in place that is enough to support a few rotating storms.





While there is some unstable air and some wind shear in place, there isn’t as much support for storms in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The mechanisms we look for to generate rising motion and kick storms into high gear aren’t very pronounced. With that in mind, the severe weather threat looks conditional on storms developing in a more scattered pattern in the afternoon, and being able to overcome the lack of upper-level support by tapping into that unstable air and wind shear. If that doesn’t happen, there will still be a threat for flooding in Northwest Alabama Thursday evening, so be sure to be on guard for all kinds of severe weather.