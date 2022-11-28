It is a mostly cloudy and chilly morning across Central Alabama as a cold front moves across the state. Temperatures are in the 40s.

The cold front will move east of Alabama today, and that will clear out the clouds. We will become mostly sunny, cool and comfortable. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Tonight, it will become mostly cloudy with chilly low temperatures in the 40s.

You need to be Weather AWARE Tuesday into Wednesday Morning (6 PM to 9AM)! Our next weather maker, another cold front, will move into Alabama later on Tuesday. We will be mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid as southerly winds return to the region with highs around 70. This will make the air unstable, especially to our west across Mississippi. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening as they move into Alabama from Mississippi. A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Look for a better chance for strong to possibly severe storms ahead and along the cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning – especially after midnight. However, there is some uncertainty to how much unstable air will be over Central Alabama. There will be plenty of wind shear in place, and that is one ingredient needed for severe storms. These storms could produce strong winds and possibly a tornado or two. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be across west and southwest Alabama. Some heavy rain is also possible. Lows will be in the 60s.

The storms will come to an end on Wednesday morning as the cold front moves east of Alabama. We will become sunny and breezy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s in the morning, but temperatures will fall into the 50s by the afternoon. Wednesday night will be clear and colder with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We will dry out on Thursday and Friday as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. Each day will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the Deep South on Saturday and Sunday. Each day will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s.