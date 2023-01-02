It is a cloudy, foggy and cool morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 50s.

We will have plenty of clouds today as southerly winds usher in Gulf Moisture and more humid conditions. Expect scattered showers and possibly a storm this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the 70s.

Tonight, we stay cloudy with more scattered showers and possibly a storm. Lows will be in the 60s.

You need to be Weather AWARE on Tuesday. Strong to severe storms are expected during the afternoon and into Tuesday night. SPC has placed areas from Birmingham south in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, the rest of Central Alabama is in a level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. We could see a few tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. The better chance for a few tornadoes will be in the Enhanced Risk, or just south of Birmingham.

Tuesday will be a warm and humid day with high temperatures climbing into the 70s. The dew points will be in the lower to mid 60s. When you combine that with a low-level jet stream (wind shear) moving up from the southwest we get the threat for strong to severe storms. They are expected to develop by midday and continue into Tuesday night. The severe threat will end by Wednesday morning.

The cold front will move across Central Alabama on Wednesday morning and that will put an end to the rain. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon with slightly cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. Thursday and Friday. This will bring us plenty of sunshine each day, but it will turn cooler. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s, and lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s with a light freeze.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move northeast of Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and a tad warmer on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday will become partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.