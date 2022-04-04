It is a mostly clear and chilly morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

We will have one more day of pleasant weather before big changes arrive Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny and warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 70s.





Tonight, it will become mostly cloudy as a warm front moves up from the Gulf and an upper-level wave/disturbance moves west to east across Alabama. These systems will send widespread rain and thunderstorms across the Birmingham area before sunrise. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

You need to be Weather Aware on Tuesday and Wednesday! The disturbance, and surface low and warm front will bring us widespread rain and thunderstorms from around 6 AM over Western Alabama to moving into Georgia by 2 PM. This will likely be a squall line.

A few of the storms could be strong to severe as strong low level winds move up from the Gulf. SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, but the southern portion is in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. The threats are damaging winds, some hail, and a few tornadoes through the morning into midday. We will also have some heavy rain with rain totals around 2-3″ possible. This could lead to some flash flooding. Therefore, you need to be Weather Aware Tuesday. If the atmosphere can recover from the morning storms, we could see another round of strong to severe storms in the afternoon. These would contain heavy rain and hail. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. The rain will taper off on Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.





Wednesday will be a warmer, breezy, and more humid day as the warm front moves north of Alabama with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front will move in from the west during the afternoon and evening. The air ahead of the front will be unstable. A line of thunderstorms move east across the state. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.





SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. The rest of the region is in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The main threats are strong winds and hail, but a few tornadoes are also possible. You will need to be Weather Aware once again! The cold front will be east of Alabama on Wednesday night, and the storms will come to an end. It will turn cooler with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We will dry out on Thursday as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama from the west. We will be sunny and much cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will turn even colder with more sunshine as a reinforcing blast of cooler air moves across Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: We will be unseasonably cool to start the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday night will become clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s across Central Alabama. This could lead to some frost, so you will need to protect any plants. The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Sunday, and this will bring back southeast winds to Birmingham. We will be sunny with high temperatures back into the lower 70s.