*Weather Aware Tonight through Wednesday*

Tonight: The cold front will move through with freezing rain and sleet for most of Central Alabama. Areas of North Alabama to U.S. 278 will see mainly snow.

Minor accumulations are expected. We could pick up around 0.10″ of ice across much of Central Alabama. Around 1-3″ of snow is possible for Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties. North of that over 3″ of snow is possible.

It will be dangerously cold with lows in the single digits to 10s. Winds will be around 10-15 mph, so the wind chill will range from -10° to 10°. Stay in a warm place tonight and Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: any precipitation will end before sunrise, and then it will be cloudy and very cold. The clouds will start to clear during the early afternoon and it will become mostly sunny. It will stay very cold with highs in the upper 20s, and the wind chill in the teens.

Tuesday night will be clear and dangerously cold again. Lows will be in the teens and the wind chill will be -5° to 10°. Once again, stay indoors.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures as high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Highs will finally be above freezing in the middle 30s.

The warming trend continues on Thursday as the high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s. A cold front will move toward Alabama Thursday night with scattered showers and lows in the lower 30s. It is possible we could see some snow mixed with the rain at times.

A cold front will move through on Friday morning with scattered showers that are possibly mixed with some snow. The precipitation will end by mid-morning and it will become partly cloudy. High temperatures will start in the 30s, but fall to the 20s by the late afternoon. Friday night will be mostly clear and very cold again with lows in the teens.

Weekend Outlook: an area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and very cold with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and very cold with lows in the teens. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine with slightly warmer high temperatures in the lower 40s.