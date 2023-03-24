A cold front will move toward Alabama today. Ahead of it, we will be breezy, warm and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

WEATHER AWARE TONIGHT: The cold front will move across Alabama tonight into Saturday morning. A line of strong to possibly severe storms will move across the state between 11 PM tonight and 8 AM Saturday. The severe threat is greatest over NW Alabama and lower for Eastern Alabama.

SPC has placed the NW Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight to 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threats will be strong gusty winds and a few tornadoes overnight. A strong low-level jet stream will user in plenty of wind shear, and this will cause winds to be gusty outside of thunderstorms. There will still be plenty of instability over Alabama, so that is why we have a severe threat at night. Since this is an overnight threat make sure you have MULTIPLE ways to get weather alerts that will wake you up!

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through by sunrise Saturday, and the rain will come to an end. We will become mostly sunny, but we will not turn colder. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The old cold front will move back north as a warm front Sunday afternoon. This will make it mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain is possible along and south of I-20 by Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Heavy rain and storms are expected Sunday night as the warm front stalls across Central Alabama with lows in the 50s.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new work week with plenty of rain on Monday morning as the warm front stalls across Central Alabama. Some heavy rain is possible. The rain will taper to showers during the day with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers will linger into Tuesday as a cold front pushes across the state. Highs will be around 70. We dry out with plenty of sunshine and cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s on Wednesday. Clouds and some rain returns on Thursday with highs in the 70s. More rain and some storms will move across Alabama on Friday with highs in the 70s.