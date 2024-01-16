***Weather Aware Tonight through Wednesday Morning***

Tonight: will be mostly clear and dangerously cold again. If the bridges and overpasses do not dry out from the wind, then we could have icy spots again for the Wednesday morning commute. Lows will be around 5-10°, and the wind chill will be -5° to 10°. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 8 AM Wednesday.

Stay indoors. Protect your pipes. This is pipe-bursting weather. Make sure you drip your faucets and have your exposed pipes wrapped.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures as high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Highs will finally be above freezing in the middle 30s. Wednesday night will be clear and not as cold with lows in the teens to 20s.

The warming trend continues on Thursday as the high pressure moves east of Alabama, and southerly winds return to the state. A cold front will move toward Alabama and that will bring us scattered showers during the afternoon and Thursday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Thursday night will have the rain ending by sunrise Friday. It is possible we could see some snow mixed with the rain across North Alabama. Fortunately, it looks like the rain will end before the low temperatures get down to the lower 30s.

We will start to dry out on Friday with plenty of clouds in the wake of the cold front. It will be breezy and colder. High temperatures will start in the 30s, but fall to the 20s by the late afternoon. Friday night will be mostly clear and very cold again with lows in the lower teens. The wind chill will be back around Zero.

Weekend Outlook: Weather Aware Saturday morning through Sunday morning. An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and very cold with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Many areas will stay below freezing. Saturday night will be mostly clear and very cold with lows in the lower 10s/teens. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine with slightly warmer high temperatures in the lower 40s.