⚠️WEATHER AWARE TODAY⚠️

It is a mostly cloudy and mild morning across central Alabama with a few stray showers. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

We’ve issued a Weather Aware Today due to the strong to severe thunderstorms between 10 AM and 7 PM. Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings and have a plan.

Our weather will drastically change today. A strong cold front will move across Alabama this morning and afternoon. Ahead of it we will be warm, humid and breezy. A line of thunderstorms is expected to move into Alabama by late morning, get into the Birmingham area early this afternoon and move into Georgia by this evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

SPC has placed most of central Alabama in a Slight Risk for severe weather today. The main threat is damaging winds, but we could see a few tornadoes and hail.





Once the front moves through this evening, we will have some lingering showers tonight, but most of us will briefly dry out. It will turn much colder with lows in the lower 40s.

The cold front will stall along the coast on Tuesday, but we will not have better weather. Instead, the flow aloft will be out of the southwest. This will allow for rain to move across the front right over central Alabama. This will bring us plenty of rain for most of Tuesday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s.





The rain will continue on Wednesday as another upper-level wave/disturbance moves along the stalled front along with an area of low pressure that will track SW to NE across Alabama. It will be a tad warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Rainfall totals between Monday and Wednesday will be around 1-2”+. Only minor flooding concern are expected since it has been dry for so long.





Finally we will get a little break in the rain on Thursday. An area of high pressure will briefly move across the state. We will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures around 70.

Unfortunately, the rain returns on Friday as another strong cold front moves across the state. We will have showers and thunderstorms once again. A few storms could become strong at times. This will be something to watch over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. The rain will end Friday night, and it will turn much colder. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will need to protect your plants.





Weekend Outlook: It will turn MUCH COLDER this weekend in the wake of the cold front. An area of high pressure will build across Alabama on Saturday. We will start the day with some clouds and possibly a few snow flurries or showers. Then we will become mostly sunny, breezy and cold. HIgh temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 40s. BRRR! Saturday night will be clear and very cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s. You will need to bring in or cover your plants. Expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday with warmer high temperatures in the mid 50s.