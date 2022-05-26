It is a wet morning across Central Alabama with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

A cold front will track across Alabama today, and that means more wet weather. Showers and storms will continue all morning and last through the afternoon with high temperatures only in the 70s.

Some of these storms could also be strong to borderline severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. A brief tornado is possible today. SPC has Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk again. Due to this threat, we continued the Weather Aware for today.





We will need to watch out for some flash flooding around Central Alabama. Rain totals today could be around 1-2″+. Watch for flooded streams, creeks, and ditches.

This will make it tough to get most of the baseball games in for the SEC Tournament in Hoover and SWAC Tournament in Downtown Birmingham. Plan for more rain delays!





The cold front will move through this evening, and the rain will gradually end tonight. Expect some lingering clouds and sprinkles with cooler low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The rain will come to an end by Friday morning. We will become partly cloudy, breezy, and less humid in the afternoon. It will be mild with highs in the upper 70s. Friday night will be clear, cool, and comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Memorial Day Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will keep us sunny and dry Saturday and Sunday. it will become warmer with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and then the upper 80s on Sunday. Monday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures around 90°.

Next Week Outlook: We will remain dry on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and hot high temperatures in the 90s. An upper-level low will move across northern Florida and southern Georgia Wednesday through Friday. This will bring Central Alabama some clouds and a slight chance for a few showers or storms each day. It will remain very warm to hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.