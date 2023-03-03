It is a cloudy morning with scattered showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

WEATHER AWARE TODAY! A cold front will move through today by this afternoon. This will bring a line of strong to severe storms across Central Alabama between 7 AM and 3 PM. This is a little slower than what we thought yesterday. Since the line is moving slower, there will be more unstable air for the storms with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s before the storms move through the region.

These storms could produce damaging winds around 60-80 mph and a few tornadoes. SPC has most of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, but NE Alabama is in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk where there is a greater chance for severe weather. Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings!

It will be VERY WINDY ahead and behind the storms today. These gradient winds will be sustained around 20-30 mph, and will be gusting to near 40-50 mph outside of thunderstorms. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 PM. Expect numerous trees and power lines to be down just from these gradient winds.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and not a breezy. It will be colder with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Saturday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will stay sunny, but we will be a little warmer with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Monday. We will become partly cloudy with a slight chance for a late-day shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A few upper-level waves will move through on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s on Tuesday and 60s on Wednesday. A cold front will move across Alabama on Thursday with scattered showers. It will be cooler with highs in the 50s. Friday will have some lingering showers and it will be cooler with highs in the 50s.