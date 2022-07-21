It is a partly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures are in the 70s.

The combination of the heat and cold front will set off scattered showers and storms starting late morning and continuing into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

SPC has placed much of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of the area in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threats will be strong winds and quarter size hail. We will also have heavy rain that could lead to some flash flooding. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for Thursday due to the severe weather threat.





It will be very hot and humid ahead of the front with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index 105-110° before it storms. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory is in effect today.







Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy and muggy with some lingering showers and storms. Lows will be in the 70s.

The front will linger over Alabama on Friday and dissipate. Expect a partly cloudy day with a few showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s and the humidity will make the heat index 100-105°.





Weekend Outlook: A surface ridge of high pressure will build across the northern Gulf of Mexico, and an upper-level ridge will sit west of Alabama this weekend. This means more heat. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with a few pop-up afternoon storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 105°+. You will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated!

Next Week Outlook: The Gulf of Mexico high pressure will sit over northern Florida, and it will continue to make it very humid across Central Alabama. We will stay hot and humid all week, but we will have a little better chance for pop-up afternoon/evening showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 105°+. The chance for rain will be pretty low Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105° each day.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the mid 5 days.