Scattered showers and storms are moving across Central Alabama this morning. Some could be strong to severe with gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rain. Temperatures are in the 60s.

You need to be Weather Aware Today through Thursday Morning as active weather is expected across Central Alabama. There will be a threat of strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail, a few tornadoes, and heavy flooding rains.

Today, the front will continue to sit across Central Alabama. A series of upper-level waves will move across the front, and each one will get stronger today. We will have a better chance for strong to severe storms and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

SPC has placed areas along and north of Birmingham in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, areas south of Birmingham to Chilton County in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, and areas south of Chilton County in Level 4/5 Moderate Risk. The main threats are damaging winds, very large hail to the size of golf balls or larger, and a few tornadoes mainly south of Chilton County or across the Montgomery area. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Heavy rain is also expected and could cause some flooding concerns through tonight. A Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening. We could pick up 1-3″+ of rain and that will lead to some flash flooding.

Tonight, another wave will move through and it could be even stronger, so the severe weather threat will continue along with possible flooding issues. Lows will be in the 60s.

We will start Thursday with more strong to severe storms and heavy rain as the front lingers over the state. Another wave will move along the front setting off more scattered storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Friday will start out dry, but yet another wave will move across Central Alabama with more strong to severe storms possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain totals between today and Saturday will be around 4-5″+. We will need to watch out for possible flash flooding concerns throughout the week.

Weekend Outlook: More clusters of storms are expected this weekend, but they will not be as widespread. Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered storms. High temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s. Another system will move into Alabama on Sunday setting off more numerous showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s before it storms.