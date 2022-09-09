It is a mostly cloudy morning with a few showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

Wet weather returns today. An area of low pressure at the surface and aloft will sit over Louisiana and Mississippi today. This will send back the deep tropical moisture over Alabama along with numerous showers and storms.

Heavy rain is expected, and we could possibly see some flash flooding with the already saturated grounds. The WPC has placed Central Alabama in a Level 1/4 Marginal Risk for flash flooding from I-20 north, south of I-20 is in a Level 2/4 Slight Risk since the heaviest rains will fall in this part of the state. You need to be Weather Aware today with the possible threat for flash flooding! The clouds and rain will keep high temperatures to only around 80°.

This will lead to some wet weather for any high school football games that have not been rescheduled.

Tonight, scattered showers will continue. Some heavy rain is possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The lows will stay over the Deep South all weekend. An area of dry air will move over Alabama on Saturday, and most of the rain will be west of the state. We will still have scattered showers and storms, but they will not be as widespread as Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. On Sunday, the upper-level low will start to be pulled north by a trough of low pressure as a cold front moves toward Alabama. There will still be plenty of tropical moisture over Central Alabama, so we will have more scattered storms. However, the coverage of storms will be much lower than Saturday. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s.

You need to plan for rain if you are headed to the Auburn game at 6:30 PM. Expect temperatures in the 70s to 80s. Alabama is in Austin, and it will be sunny with 11 AM kickoff temperatures in the 80s. By the end of the game, it will be in the mid 90s in the afternoon. UAB is at Liberty in Lynchburg, VA. It will be mostly cloudy with a few showers at the 5 PM CT. kickoff. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Samford is at Georiga with plenty of rain expected in Athens.

Next Week Outlook: A cold front will move through on Monday with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 80s. We will dry out starting on Tuesday, and it will stay dry for the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine and a drop in the humidity through Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday but will climb into the upper 80s by Friday.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Earl is just east of Bermuda, and getting better organized with winds of 100 mph, a Category 2. It is forecast to strengthen as it moves over warm water, and the wind shear is lower. Earl could briefly become a major hurricane this weekend, the first one of the season. It will track NE and pick up forward speed this weekend as it moves into the north-central Atlantic where it will lose its tropical characteristics.

Invest 95L, continues to produce disorganized showers and storms around 1000 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Wind shear is strong, and there is only a little chance for this system to become a short-lived tropical depression later today or tomorrow. This low will track to the WNW over the eastern and central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop in the next 5 days.

Lastly, a tropical wave is near the Cabo Verde Islands, and it is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions are slightly favorable for slow development as the system moves to the WNW over the eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop in the next 5 days.