Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move across Central Alabama Wednesday morning ahead of a warm front. This will make for a soggy AM Commute. Expect heavy rain across western and northwestern Alabama. This could lead to some flash flooding since the ground is already very saturated from previous rainfall.

This biggest threat today will be heavy rain. We could see rain totals around 2-4″+. A Flood Watch is in effect until Midnight. There will be enough colder air to make the atmosphere more stable along and north of I-20 today. This will keep the storms below severe limits. However, we will have more widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms across all of Central Alabama through the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds of 50+ mph. The stormy weather will continue until midnight tonight when the cold front will push across the state.

The best chance for severe weather will be south of I-20, but it will mainly be over southern and southwestern Alabama. That area could see a few tornadoes. SPC has placed that area in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, followed by a Level 2/5 Slight Risk from Tuscaloosa SE toward Montgomery and then a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk along I-20, including in Birmingham. You need to be Weather AWARE ALL day!

Tonight: we will dry out, become clear and breezy with lows in the 40s.

Thursday will be sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows down into the 30s.

A reinforcing shot of colder air will arrive on Friday as an area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. We will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The colder air arrives this weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny as a dry upper-level disturbance/wave moves along the coast. It will be cold with highs in the 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as the disturbance moves to the east of Alabama. It will stay cold with highs in the 40s.

Next Week Outlook: High pressure moves east of Alabama and a coastal system will develop Monday and Tuesday. There is some uncertainty in the models with how much rain, if any, we will see. Right now, plan for it to be mostly cloudy with a stray shower on Monday, and a few showers on Tuesday. lt stays chilly in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 40s. A cold front will move toward Alabama on Thursday with a few showers and temperatures in the 40s. The cold front will move across the state on Friday with a few showers and highs in the 40s.

Arctic Blast: Models show that it will turn MUCH COLDER behind this front for Christmas Weekend. We could only have high temperatures in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens!!!! We will have to watch to see if this verifies. Stay tuned!