It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning with showers and storms across northern Alabama. These showers will move into Central Alabama during the morning. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

A cold front will move into Alabama today. It will be hot and humid ahead of it with highs around 90°, and this will set off scattered showers and storms now through the evening hours.

Some storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain. We will need to watch out for possible flash flooding across Central Alabama. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for today.





Tonight, the rain will taper off and we will be left with some clouds. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A trough of low pressure will be over the northern Gulf of Mexico and coastal areas. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop. It will move inland on Thursday and will linger over South Alabama and Georgia. This will send us more humid air along with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible, so we will have to watch out for possible flooding concerns again. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.





The coastal trough will drift northeast on Friday and stay across South Alabama and Georgia. This will keep Central Alabama will be on the drier side of the system, so we will not have as much rain. Expect a partly cloudy day with a stray shower or storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The trough of low pressure will remain over southern Alabama and Georgia this weekend. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower/storm on Saturday. It will be humid with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday will remain partly cloudy, hot, and humid, but we will have a slightly better chance for a shower or storm as the trough remains over the Southeast U.S. Highs will stay in the 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: The trough of low pressure remains over the northern Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. There are disorganized showers and storms over the water and land areas. This trough is forecast to drift northward during the next few days and stall across the Southeast U.S. Development of this system is not expected due to its location over land. Expect heavy rain and storms from SE Louisiana to coastal Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and southern Georgia. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.