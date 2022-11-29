You need to be WEATHER AWARE this afternoon through Wednesday morning! A significant severe weather outbreak is expected across the Deep South today with a strong cold front.

Ahead of the cold front, we will become warmer, slowly more humid and breezier this afternoon as temperatures rise into the 70s. This, combined with strong winds shear aloft, will slowly make the air more unstable, and that is fuel for the storms. SPC has placed far western Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, much of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk and the far eastern part of Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. No matter what risk you are in you have a chance to see severe weather today. The higher the risk means the better chance for severe weather.

TIMELINE: Strong to severe storms will develop this afternoon across Mississippi with damaging winds and some strong tornadoes. These storms will move east into Alabama during the afternoon and evening. Most of these storms are expected to be “elevated” which means they will not tap into the warm/humid air. These types of storms can produce gusty winds, large hail and heavy rain. A tornado is possible over far western Alabama. This will happen from 4 PM until 10 PM.

After 10 PM, there will be more unstable air across western and central Alabama. When additional storms move into Alabama, they will become “surface based” which means they will tap into the warm/humid air, and the storms will be capable of producing a few tornadoes. Due to the timing of the storms, the instability will not be as high across Alabama vs. Mississippi, so the severe weather will not be as widespread. However, the storms we get will still have the potential for damaging winds, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain. Some minor flooding issues are possible with 2″+ of rain possible. These storms will continue from midnight until 6:00 AM Wednesday.

PLEASE have multiple ways to get weather warnings. Make sure your Weather Radio ready to alert you and your cell phone is FULLY CHARGED

The rain will end around 6 AM on Wednesday. Then we will become sunny and breezy by mid-morning. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s in the morning, but they will fall into the 50s by the afternoon. Wednesday night will be clear and much colder with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will need to protect any plants. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. Thursday and Friday. We will be mostly sunny each day with cooler high temperatures in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama this weekend. That will bring back southerly winds and warmer temperatures. A cold front will stall over north Alabama on Saturday and Sunday. This will make it mostly cloudy with a few showers each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.