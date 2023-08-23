***WEATHER AWARE for Excessive Heat and Humidity Today – Friday***

The strong upper-level ridge of high pressure remains parked across the Central Plains States. Alabama is on the southwest edge of it, so we will feel the impacts of intense heat the rest of the week. It will also be humid, so dangerous heat index values are expected too. This is why we have issued a Weather AWARE today through Friday.

Today, the upper-level ridge will not move, so we will be very hot across Central Alabama. Light easterly winds will bring in slightly more humid air. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100°. The heat index will be around 110°.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Tonight, we will be clear, warm, and muggy with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

More intense heat is expected Thursday and Friday. Each day will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. The heat index will be around 105-110°. Again, find ways to stay cool! Heat Advisories are in effect.

Weekend Forecast. The upper-level ridge will be slowly starting to break down on Saturday, but we will not see any impacts of that across Alabama. We will be mostly sunny, very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. The heat index will stay around 105-110°. A trough of low pressure will build across the eastern U.S. on Sunday, and this will send a cold front across Alabama. This will help to bring us a little break from the heat. It will be partly cloudy, and we could see a stray shower. High temperatures will be back down to the lower middle 90s.