You need to be WEATHER AWARE Today! A cold front will move across Alabama by Tuesday night. Ahead of the front it will be windy, mild, more humid and this will make the air unstable with highs in the 70s. A squall line will move into the unstable air this afternoon, and the storms are expected to be strong to severe thunderstorms as they move east across Alabama during the early afternoon and evening.

SPC has placed a most of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather, and the rest of Central Alabama is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat will be damaging winds, but there is a chance for a few tornadoes. The best chance is west of I-65, but anyone could see one today. The threat is low, but it is there. We could also see some heavy rain, so watch out for possible minor flooding issues. It will be windy today ahead of the storms, and a Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 PM until 9 PM. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Make sure you secure anything outside – especially any Halloween decorations!

The timing of the storms will be between 1 PM and 10 PM, so be Weather Aware. Make sure you check out the weather throughout the day on CBS 42.

Tonight, the storms will move into Georgia, and we will be left with some clouds. It will be breezy and much colder with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The cold front will be well east of Alabama on Wednesday. We will become sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 40s.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Thursday and into Friday. We will be sunny on Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Friday will become warmer ahead of another cold front and upper-level wave. It will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of low pressure will move out of Texas and track across Louisiana on Saturday and across Alabama on Sunday. This system will bring rain to parts of the Deep South all weekend. The forecast models are not in agreement with the timing of the low yet, so this is something we will watch all week. Right now, on Saturday expect spotty showers throughout the afternoon with a better chance by Saturday night. Keep this in mind if you are headed to the Magic City Classic parade and game. Have your rain gear with you. Highs will only be in the upper 60s. Scattered showers will continue across Central Alabama on Sunday with highs staying in the 60s.