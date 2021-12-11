WEATHER AWARE TODAY! Strong to severe storms this morning and afternoon

***Tornado Watch until 11 AM for parts of NW and Northern Alabama***

It is a cloudy, warm, and muggy morning with a few showers developing across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s.

5:48 AM Radar Update: Line of strong to severe thunderstorms is moving into NW Alabama right now. Damaging winds are the main threat, but I can’t rule out a tornado or two forming. #alwx @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/sFD74VfsGi — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) December 11, 2021

We’ve issued a WEATHER AWARE for today for a threat for possible severe weather. A strong cold front will move through Alabama this morning and into the early afternoon. This will produce a line of strong to severe thunderstorms. Right now, the storms will be in NW Alabama between 5 AM and 9 AM, the Birmingham area between 9 AM and Noon, and across eastern Alabama between Noon and 3 PM.





The atmosphere is unstable, so this will support a low threat for severe weather. SPC has placed all of central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds of 60+ mph, but a tornado or two is possible in the line. Expect heavy rain, and we could pick up 1″+.

6:45 AM Radar Update: A line of heavy rain is moving SW to NE across Chilton, Coosa, Talladega and Clay counties. Expect some downpours and brief gusty winds of 30+ mph. #alwx @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/2kGQ5shhTd — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) December 11, 2021







It will be a warm and humid morning ahead of the cold front with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The temperatures will fall into the 50s during the afternoon. Make sure you have weather alerts turned on for your weather radio and cell phone! Stay tuned to CBS 42 for more updates all day.







The front will be over south Alabama tonight, and this will put an end to the rain for the Birmingham area. It will turn much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and much colder as an area of high pressure builds over the state. High temperatures will only get into the mid to upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high will move northeast of Alabama Monday through Thursday. This will bring back southeast winds across the state, and we will slowly warm up. Monday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday through Thursday will be warmer and slightly more humid with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. A cold front is forecast to stall over northern Alabama/central Tennessee starting Friday. This will make us partly to mostly cloudy with a stay shower possible on Friday. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s. The front may linger over northern Alabama Saturday and Sunday with more scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

