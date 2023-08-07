***WEATHER AWARE TODAY***

We will have more active weather today across Central Alabama with rounds of strong to severe storms. These storms could produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rain this afternoon and evening between 1 PM and 7 PM.

Today, we will start out partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the middle 90s, and the heat index 105-110°. A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect until 9 PM.

By midday, an upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama ahead of a cold front. It will tap into the hot and humid unstable air over Central Alabama. This will cause scattered to numerous showers and storms to develop this afternoon and evening.

SPC has placed NW Central Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms that could produce winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail. The rest of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for winds of 60 mph and quarter size hail. Both areas could also see heavy rain that could lead to possible flooding. Be Weather Aware!

Tonight, the storms will briefly come to an end, and we will be left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be muggy with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

On Tuesday, the weather pattern aloft will have flow out of the northwest, and this will bring us another upper-level wave along with a cold front. Expect more scattered storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. They will start in the morning and continue into the afternoon. The storms could be strong to possibly severe.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk, but areas from Greensboro to Clanton to Alexander City southward are in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The storms could produce more gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The front will linger over Central Alabama on Wednesday. This will cause another round of strong to possibly severe storms in the afternoon/evening. SPC has most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

The front will move back north as a warm front on Thursday and Friday, but it will still linger over Northern Alabama. We will be hot and humid with more rounds of scattered storms each day. However, the coverage will be less than what we will see early this week. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: The weather pattern is not going to change this weekend. We will have more upper-level waves and a cold front moving across Central Alabama. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and the heat index around 105°.