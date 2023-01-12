It is a mostly cloudy, breezy and mild morning with a few sprinkles. Temperatures are in the 60s.

Weather AWARE TODAY: Our next cold front will move into and through Alabama today. It will be warmer, windy and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be around 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph outside of thunderstorms. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 PM this evening.

This warmer/humid/windy weather will lead to an unstable air mass. This would lead to a fast-moving line of strong to severe storms moving into the state during the late-morning and continue into the afternoon across the state. The line will be pretty small, but it could pack a mean punch for some of you. Everyone will be done with the storms by the late-afternoon, if not sooner.

The severe risk has increased today. SPC has issued a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather for the eastern 2/3s of Central Alabama. The rest of Central Alabama is in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. Both areas could have strong winds over 60 mph, heavy rain, large hail and a few tornadoes. The tornado risk has slightly increased today, so please have multiple ways to get weather warnings.

Friday will start out cloudy with some snow flurries from I-20 northward, but no accumulation is expected. We will have lingering clouds into Friday afternoon. It will be MUCH COLDER and windy with high temperatures in the 40s, but the wind chill will be in the 30s for much of the day. Friday night will be mostly clear and colder. Lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind chill will be in the teens to 20s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will be west of Alabama on Saturday. This will draw down cold northwest winds across the state. We will be sunny, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s. The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Sunday. We will become a little warmer with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: it looks like we will have some unsettled weather for much of the week. A series of warm fronts and cold fronts will move across Alabama. Monday will have a low chance for rain with highs in the 60s. There will be a better chance for rain on Tuesday through Thursday with a cold front stalls over the region and eventually moves through on Thursday. We could see some heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the 60s. Then we will dry out on Friday with highs in the 50s.