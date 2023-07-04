WEATHER AWARE TODAY – Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening across Central Alabama. They could produce gusty winds around 60 mph, hail, and heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.

Today, a trough of low pressure sits north of Alabama, and a cold front has stalled over the state. These features will daytime heating will set off scattered to numerous showers and strong to severe storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be 100-105°.

SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be gusty winds around 60 mph, hail, and heavy rain. Some of the rain could cause flooding issues.

If you are headed to Thunder on the Mountain Fireworks in Birmingham then bring a raincoat. There could be a few lingering showers for the 9 PM Fireworks show with temps. in the 80s.

Tonight, the storms will end and we will be left with plenty of clouds. It will be muggy with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Wednesday will continue to have more showers and storms that could be strong to severe. SPC has placed Central Alabama in a level 1/5 Marginal Risk. Watch out for some heavy rain. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s.

Thursday and Friday will still be hot and humid with more scattered storms as upper-level waves move from west to east across the state. Again, some could be strong to possibly severe. There is a better chance for storms on Thursday vs. Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Weekend Forecast: A cold front will move into and stall across Central Alabama Saturday and Sunday. Each day will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and strong storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.