***WEATHER AWARE TODAY FOR EXCESSIVE HEAT AND HUMIDITY***

We will have another scorcher today across Central Alabama. An upper-level area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. It will make it very hot and we will still be very humid. A few storms are possible, and they could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index will be 110-115°+. An Excessive Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 PM. Make sure you find ways to stay cool and hydrated!

Tonight, a cold front will move toward Alabama. This will make it partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or storm. It will be muggy with lows in the middle 70s.

The cold front will move across Alabama on Tuesday. This will bring us drier and less humid air by Tuesday night. During the day. We will be partly cloudy with a few showers and storms through Noon along and south of I-20. Then we will be mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will not be as hot and humid highs in the upper 80s. The heat index will be 90-95°.

An area of high pressure will build across the Deep South Wednesday through Friday in the wake of the cold front. We will have northwesterly winds, and that will help to drop the humidity for a few days. Each day will be mostly sunny, dry and less humid. It will be a little “cooler” with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower to middle 60s…very comfortable for August!

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama and that will bring back southerly winds with Gulf Moisture. This will make it more humid with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We could see a stray shower or storm each day. High temperatures will heat up into the lower to middle 90s. The heat index will be back around 100-105°+.