It is a mostly cloudy morning across Central Alabama with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

You need to be Weather Aware on Today and Wednesday! An upper-level disturbance, surface low and warm front will bring us widespread rain and thunderstorms starting now and continuing until around 2 PM when they move into Georgia. This is part of a line of storms moving along a northward moving warm front. Some of the storms could be strong to severe as strong low-level winds move up from the Gulf.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, but the southern portion is in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. The threats are damaging winds, some hail, and a few tornadoes through the morning into midday. We will also have some heavy rain with rain totals around 2-3″ possible. This could lead to some flash flooding in the morning.

Therefore, you need to be Weather Aware Tuesday. If the atmosphere can recover from the morning storms, we could see another round of strong to severe storms in the afternoon. These would contain heavy rain and hail. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Tonight, we will dry out with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 60s.

Wednesday will be a warmer, breezy, and more humid day as the warm front moves north of Alabama with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front will move in from the west during the afternoon and evening. The air ahead of the front will be very unstable. A line of scattered thunderstorms is expected to develop along the cold front and move east across the state. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. However, there is some uncertainly as to how many storms we will see since there will be a lot of dry air aloft. Additionally, if a large area of storms form along the coast this would prevent the deeper moisture making it north into the Birmingham area. This is something we will be watching as we get into midday Wednesday.





Right now, SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. The rest of the region is in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The main threats are strong winds and hail, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. You will need to be Weather Aware once again! Again, this is IF we get the storms, they could be strong in the late-afternoon and evening. The cold front will be east of Alabama on Wednesday night, and the storms will come to an end. It will turn cooler with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We will dry out on Thursday as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama from the west. We will be mostly sunny and much cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will turn even colder with a partly cloudy sky as a reinforcing blast of cooler air moves across Alabama. A few sprinkles are possible across Northern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Friday night will become clear, cold, and frosty if the winds die down. You will need to protect your plants.

Weekend Outlook: We will be unseasonably cool to start the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday night will become clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s across Central Alabama. This could lead to some frost if the winds die down, so you will need to protect any plants. The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Sunday, and this will bring back southeast winds to Birmingham. We will be sunny with high temperatures back into the lower 70s.