You need to be Weather Aware Today and Wednesday as active weather is expected across central Alabama. There will be a threat of strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail and heavy flooding rains.

Today, the old front will stall across Central Alabama, and an upper-level wave will move across it. This will bring back plenty of showers and storms. We will have a round this morning into the afternoon and a second round late tonight.

A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tonight, another wave will move across the area with more numerous thunderstorms containing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. Watch out for possible flooding issues. Lows will be in the middle 60s.

The front will continue to sit across Central Alabama on Wednesday. Another upper-level wave will move across the front, and it will be the strongest so far. We will have a better chance for more heavy rain and strong to severe storms.

SPC has North Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk, areas along I-20 in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and a line from Tuscaloosa to Alexander City in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. The main threats are gusty winds and very large hail to the size of golf balls or larger. Heavy rain is also expected and could cause some flooding concerns. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Storms will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. They could produce heavy rain and possible flooding issues. Lows will be in the 60s.

The front will still linger over Central Alabama on Thursday and Friday. We will be partly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms each day. Some could be strong to possibly severe with more heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s on Thursday and around 90° on Friday.

Rain totals between today and Saturday will be around 4-5″+. We will need to watch out for possible flash flooding concerns throughout the week.

Weekend Outlook: More clusters of storms are expected this weekend, but they will not be as widespread. Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered storms. High temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s. Another system will move into Alabama on Sunday setting off more scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s before it storms.