Weather Aware Today and Tuesday (July 4th) for the threat of severe storms that can produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain leading to flooding

Today, a trough of low pressure will sit north of Alabama, and that will stall a cold front along the Tennessee/Alabama border. Combine this with hot and humid air across the region, and we will have scattered showers and strong to severe storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be 100-105°.

SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be gusty winds around 60 mph, hail, and heavy rain. Some of the rain could cause flooding issues.

Tonight, the storms will end and we will be left with plenty of clouds. It will be muggy with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

4th of July: The weather pattern does not change on Tuesday. We will be hot and humid with more numerous showers and strong to severe storms.

SPC has placed Central Alabama in a level 1/5 Marginal Risk. It looks like most of the storms will end for the 9 PM Fireworks shows. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday will continue to have more showers and storms that could be strong to severe. Watch out for some heavy rain. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s.

Thursday and Friday will still be hot and humid with more scattered storms. Again, some could be strong to possibly severe. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Weekend Forecast: A cold front will move into and stall across Central Alabama Saturday and Sunday. Each day will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and strong storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.