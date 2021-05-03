Weather AWARE: Today and Weather ALERT Tuesday as severe weather continues across central Alabama

We will have another round of some strong to severe weather today as a warm front sits over northern Alabama. We will be warm and humid today along with a strong low-level jet stream and and upper-level wave. These features will make the atmosphere unstable. Scattered thunderstorms will develop and some could be severe. SPC has placed areas along and southwest of Birmingham in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The rest of the area is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. We could see strong winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. We have issued a Weather Aware for today! High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.









Tonight, will be calmer with only a few stray showers. It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to around 70°.

We will have a very unstable atmosphere in place on Tuesday ahead of a cold front and another upper-level wave. We will have another round of strong to severe thunderstorms during the day – especially in the afternoon and evening. SPC has placed all of the area in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather. We could see strong winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. You will need to pay close attention to the weather all day. We have issued another WEATHER ALERT for Tuesday! Please have ways to get weather alerts. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.













The cold front will move through by Wednesday morning and this will put an end to the rain. We will become partly cloudy, breezy and less humid by the afternoon with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

High pressure will build over us on Thursday and Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with low humidity. It will be mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Each night will be chilly to cool with lows around 50°.

Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be partly cloudy, warmer, breezy and more humid with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

