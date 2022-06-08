It is a stormy morning with heavy rain across Central Alabama. Watch out for flash flooding around the area. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

Today: You need to be Weather Aware! The northwest flow weather pattern will bring us a disturbance and a cold front today. We will recover from the morning storms and see new ones develop this afternoon and evening. Some of them will be strong to severe.

SPC has placed all Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. The main threats will be gusty winds, hail, and very heavy rain. Additional flash flooding will be possible later today with the heavy rain threat. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s – all depends on if you get rain or not.





Tonight: We will have scattered storms as the front moves through Central Alabama. Some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.





Thursday: the cold front will move into South Alabama, and this will bring us a break in the stormy weather. We will be partly cloudy and hot, but not as humid. Only a few pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon. We will be hot with highs around 90°.

Friday: The cold front will lift north across Central Alabama as a warm front, and another disturbance will move over us on Friday. This will give us another round of showers and storms from the front and a possible MCS moving in from the northwest. These storms are expected to be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed areas along and west of I-65 in a Level 1/5 Maringal Risk. The storms will bring gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain to the region. You need to be Weather Aware!! High temperatures will be in the upper 80s before the storms develop. More storms are expected on Friday night as the cold front pushes back to the south.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front to move into South Alabama on Saturday. It will set off more showers and storms mainly in the morning and ending around midday. The rain will keep the high temperatures to only in the lower to mid 80s. Right now, Sunday looks dry, but the forecast models are hinting at another cluster of storms may move over us. This will be something to watch once we get to Saturday. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.