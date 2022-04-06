It is a mostly cloudy and foggy morning across Central Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM. Visibility could be less than 1 mile. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

You need to be Weather Aware again today! It will be a warmer, breezy, and more humid day as the warm front sits north of Alabama with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front will move in from the west this afternoon and evening. The air ahead of the front will be very unstable. However, there is some uncertainly as to how many storms we will see since there will be a lot of dry air aloft verses very moist air at the ground. Additionally, if a large area of storms forms along the coast this would prevent the deeper moisture making it north into the Birmingham area. This is something we will be watching as we get into midday Wednesday.

Right now, we will see storms popping up with the heating of the day early this afternoon. This is like what we see with the “air mass” pop-up storms in the summer. Then a line of scattered thunderstorms is expected to develop along the cold front and move east across the state later this afternoon and end around 10 PM. These storms could be strong to severe.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. The rest of the region is in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The main threats are strong winds and hail, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. You will need to be Weather Aware once again! Again, this is a conditional threat IF we get the storms, they could be strong in the late-afternoon and evening.





Tonight, the cold front will be east of Alabama, and the storms will come to an end. It will turn cooler and partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We will dry out on Thursday as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama from the west. We will be mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will turn even colder with a partly cloudy sky as a reinforcing blast of cooler air from an upper-level trough moves across Alabama. A few sprinkles are possible across Northern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Friday night will become clear, cold, and frosty if the winds die down. You will need to protect your plants.





Weekend Outlook: We will be unseasonably cool to start the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s as high pressure builds south of Alabama. Saturday night will become clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s across Central Alabama. This could lead to some frost if the winds die down, so you will need to protect any plants. The area of high pressure will move southeast of Alabama on Sunday, and this will bring back southerly winds to Birmingham. We will be sunny with high temperatures warming up back into the lower 70s.