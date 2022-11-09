The backdoor cold front has moved across Alabama, and this has brought us cooler and less humid weather. We will have a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

What will be hurricane Nicole will make landfall early on Thursday morning along Florida’s east coast. On Thursday afternoon, outer rainbands will start moving into SE Alabama. We will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. The rain bands will spread north into Central Alabama along and east of I-65 on Thursday evening.

These bands will produce heavy rain, and there is a chance for some flooding over eastern and southeastern Alabama, or along and east of I-65. It has been very dry lately, so we can take on some rain. However, if it becomes too heavy it will just run off. Due to this, we’ve issued a Weather Aware from 6 PM Thursday until 9 AM Friday.

It will also be breezy with wind gusts of 20-30+ mph, so some power outages are possible over eastern Alabama.

Friday will start out with more rain from Nicole as the weakening system moves across Georgia and into the Carolinas. Then we will be mostly cloudy and breezy through the afternoon as a strong cold front moves into Alabama. It will be mild with highs in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: BIG changes come to our temperatures this weekend. The cold front will be over South Alabama on Saturday. We will start the day with some clouds and sprinkles/drizzle. Then we will become mostly sunny and windy by the afternoon. It will be MUCH COLDER with highs only in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunday will be gorgeous as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama from the northwest. We will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday night will be clear, cold and frosty with a light freeze. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Nicole is getting better organized and will be a hurricane by landfall tonight into early Thursday morning on the east coast of Florida north of Miami. It is forecast to cross Central Florida enter the NE Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon. A strong cold front and trough of low pressure will deflect Nicole NE over North Florida Panhandle/Georgia late Thursday and to the U.S. East Coast Friday and Saturday. This system will bring Alabama plenty of clouds and heavy rain along and east of I-65 late Thursday into Friday morning. This will be a mess for the U.S. East Coast this weekend with heavy rain, flooding and coastal flooding.