⚠️WEATHER AWARE UNTIL 9 AM MONDAY⚠️

A warm front will move up from South Alabama this evening and tonight. A low will move east along the front along with a few upper-level disturbances. The air will become more unstable and there will be plenty of wind shear this evening. All of these features will set off scattered strong to severe storms.

SPC has placed areas along and south of I-20 in the CBS 42 viewing area in a Level 2/5 Slight to Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. Farther south over South Alabama there is a Level 4/5 Moderate Risk. The storm threats are strong winds up to 70 mph, a few tornadoes (some could be strong), and large hail to the size of tennis balls.

Heavy rain is also likely, and we could pick up 1-3″ of rain, so flash flooding is possible. A Flood Watch is in effect through 7 AM Monday.

Again, the best area to see the strong to severe storms and possible flash flooding will be along and south of I-20. Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings tonight! Check back for updates here and on CBS 42.

The storms will come to an end by sunrise Monday as a cold front sweeps east across Alabama. Then we will become mostly sunny and pleasant in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible Monday night with lows in the 50s.

The front will stall along the coast on Tuesday, and an area of low pressure will form along the front on the Northern Gulf Coast. This low will send a few showers across Central Alabama through midday Tuesday. Then it will become dry with a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Expect cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. Wednesday and Thursday. We will be sunny and mild on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. It will be sunny and a little warmer on Thursday with highs in the 70s.

The area of high pressure will move to the East Coast on Friday as a cold front moves toward Alabama from the west. Southerly winds will return to the Deep South and this will bring back some moisture. We will become partly cloudy and warmer with some late-day showers possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. There will be rain and storms Friday night. A few storms could become strong. Lows will be in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday morning. Expect scattered showers and storms to continue through Saturday. A few could be strong, so we will keep and eye on this potential threat. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. We will dry out on Sunday with highs in the 70s.