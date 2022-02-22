The warm front is now well north of Alabama, and this will lead to a warmer and more humid day across central Alabama. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with just a few showers possible during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama this evening. This will tap into the warm and humid air, and that will set off a line of strong to severe thunderstorms across Mississippi. This line will move into NW Alabama this evening and into tonight. These storms are expected to produce strong winds, a few tornadoes and very heavy rain across NW and northern Alabama.







SPC has placed areas of NW Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The main threats in this area will be strong winds and possibly a few tornadoes. Additionally, there will be a threat for very heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Rain totals could be around 1 to 3+ inches. Watch for high water on streams, creeks, and local rivers. Along and just south of I-59 is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. This includes the Birmingham area. This area could see a few storms with gusty winds and possibly a tornado, but the threat is very low.





We’ve issued a Weather Aware for mainly the NW part of the viewing area for this severe weather and heavy rain threat. The timeline is between 4 PM Tuesday until 12 AM Wednesday.

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across central Alabama. The severe threat will be ending right after midnight. Then we will see lingering storms with some heavy rain pushing south into Birmingham. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.





The cold front will stall across central Alabama on Wednesday. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, but we will dry out by the afternoon as the Gulf ridge builds back over us. It will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Thursday will stay mostly dry thanks to the ridge pushing the cold front back to the north. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a few showers possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. The cold front will finally get a push to the south thanks to a mid-level trough moving in from the west. This front will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning. These storms are not expected to be severe. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The rain will continue until midday Friday, and then we will dry out in the wake of the cold front. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Rain totals for the week will be around 1 to 4 inches. We will need to watch streams, creeks, and local rivers to run high.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a partly cloudy and cool day with a chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across Alabama. It will stay cool with high temperatures in the 50s.