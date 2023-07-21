Weather AWARE into tonight for a threat of strong to severe storms!

Today, a trough of low pressure will move over the Eastern U.S. This will push the upper-level ridge back to the west, and send a cold front toward Alabama. It will be partly cloudy, very hot and humid with scattered showers and strong to severe storms moving into Central Alabama this afternoon and evening.

SPC has placed a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for Central Alabama. The threats are gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. There is also a Level 2/4 Risk for Flash Flooding, so watch for heavy rain at times.

Tonight, the cold front will move into the Birmingham area. It will bring us scattered showers and a few strong storms through the night into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move south and into South Alabama by the afternoon. We will start the day with more scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong to possibly severe. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk from I-20 south to the coast. By the afternoon, Central Alabama will become partly cloudy and drier. It will not be as hot and humid with high temperatures only in the middle 80s.

The front will stall across South Alabama on Sunday. Drier air will move into Central Alabama making it less humid with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s, but the Heat Index will stay in the lower 90s with the drier air.

Next Week’s Outlook: The cold front will remain stalled along the coast through Tuesday and then it will dissipate. We will be mostly sunny, less humid, and hot Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. It will become more humid on Wednesday with a low chance of a pop-up storm. Highs stay in the middle 90s. Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with a few storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s.