For tonight, there won’t be a lot of relief as temperatures hover around 80° for most of the night. We briefly get into the upper 70s just before sunrise. A Heat Advisory remains in place through 7pm Thursday night.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Thursday. It will be close enough to set off scattered showers and storms starting late morning and continuing into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

SPC has placed much of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of the area in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat will be strong winds, but we will also have heavy rain that could lead to some flash flooding. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for Thursday due to the severe weather threat. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s before the storms develop. The heat index will be around 105°+. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Thursday.

The front will linger over Alabama on Friday and dissipate. Expect a partly cloudy day with a few showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s and the humidity will make the heat index 105° again.