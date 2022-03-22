STAY WEATHER AWARE BY DOWNLOADING THE CBS 42 NEWS APP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms have begun moving through Alabama Tuesday afternoon and the CBS 42 Storm Team has you covered on all of the latest weather events throughout central Alabama.

Several counties across central Alabama are under a TORNADO WATCH until 11 p.m.:

Bibb

Blount

Chilton

Cullman

Fayette

Greene

Hale

Jefferson

Lamar

Marion

Pickens

St. Clair

Shelby

Tuscaloosa

Walker

Winston

Dozens of storm shelters are open across Jefferson County in order to help keep residents safe. You can find a full list of storm shelters by clicking here.