We are dealing with a few strong to severe storms early this evening capable of producing gusty wind, hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Otherwise, warm and muggy tonight with lows holding in the middle to upper 70s.

Monday: We are Weather Aware due to a dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Highs will soar well into the 90s with peak heat index values in excess of 105 degrees. Once again, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Monday evening.

Next Week’s Outlook: Finally, a cold front will bring heat relief by midweek. The front will move to the coast on Tuesday and we will become less humid. Expect a partly cloudy day with a low chance of storms. High temperatures will dip to the upper 80s to near 90 and the heat index will be down in the lower 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, less humid, and still hot with highs around 90°. The old front will retreat north on Friday and make it more humid. We will become partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index back around 100°.