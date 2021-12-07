Weather Aware Issued for late week & early weekend Storms – Central AL

The CBS 42 Storm Team has issued a “Weather Aware” for late Friday night into Saturday morning as a potent storm system tracks across the Eastern U.S. For Central Alabama, rain and storms will increase in coverage after midnight Friday through around noon Saturday as a line of storms moves across the state in advance of a cold front.

A of now, this appears to be a lower end severe setup; primary threats include gusty straight line wind and heavy rain. That said, these cool season systems have a tendency to overperform this far out as model guidance will often undercut instability. Bottom line, we will continue to monitor this closely over the coming days. Please stay will The CBS 42 Weather Team as details become more specific over the next 48 hours.