Weather Aware

Another round of mid-week storms poses a severe weather threat for the Deep South, including here in Alabama. Storms begin to move into the state from the west around 6 pm, and slowly spread east through the night. By 6 am, these storms will have moved to our south and east.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a large part of the Central and Southern U.S. for the potential for severe weather. The highest risk exists along and near the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys: to our west. Still, severe weather will be possible here in Alabama as well.

It’s easy to focus in on those colors and categories, but here’s what you need to know. Severe weather is possible pretty much anywhere in the state of Alabama, and you need to be prepared for it. We’ve got a Weather Aware in place from 6 pm Wednesday to 6 am Thursday for storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

It’s important to remember that most of us won’t see severe weather, but we’ve all got to prepare for it, just in case. Pretty much everyone can expect storms. Most of us can expect heavy rain, but only a small handful of us can expect to see damaging winds, hail, and those rotating storms capable of tornadoes. Still, you need to prepare in case you are in that small handful of people.

Making a plan and being prepared before storms arrive is the best way to keep you and your family safe. Here’s three steps you can take before storms arrive:

