TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Getting hotter, with highs reaching the upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. A few isolated spots west of Birmingham may reach 100° A heat index climbing between 105° and 110° in the afternoon. Evening temperatures drop into the 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

WEATHER AWARE – 100° HEAT

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, and FRIDAY:

As upper air high pressure continues to build and strengthen over the Central and Southern US, our very hot and dry pattern will continue and intensify. High temperatures will reach triple digits in many spots over the course of the second half of the week, with the heat index climbing to 110° or more in many spots.

Evening temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, meaning that it will still be very hot for outdoor activities planned in the evening to try and beat the heat. The first week of High School Football will be incredibly hot, so stay as cool as you can and drink plenty of water. Overnight lows in the upper 70s to around 80° so we don’t really get any relief overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday remains quite hot, with highs in the upper 90s and a few low 100s. By Saturday afternoon, a slim chance for a downpour returns to the forecast, but even calling this rain chance 10% is probably generous to your odds of seeing rain. Mostly, the same hot weather continues. We finally see a little relief from the heat on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s, with a few very isolated afternoon and evening downpours.

TROPICS: There are multiple storms and areas of interest in the Atlantic basin right now, but only one with any threat to the Gulf Coast. Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is currently in the southern Gulf, and traversing west. Because of the strong high pressure over the Central US, this storm will have no direct impacts on Alabama, sliding westward towards south Texas. It is likely to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm before it makes landfall, but regardless of development its main impacts will be as a rain-producer for south Texas.

Storm Team 7 Day

Follow me on social media!

Facebook

Twitter Alex Puckett