Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through by sunrise Saturday, and the rain will come to an end. We will become mostly sunny, but we will not turn colder. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The old cold front will move back north as a warm front Sunday. This will make it mostly cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Storms are likely along and south of I-20 by Sunday morning. Heavy rain along with the possibility for strong to severe storms are expected Sunday as the warm front stalls across Central Alabama.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new work week with plenty of rain on Monday morning as the warm front stalls across Central Alabama. Some heavy rain is possible. The rain will taper to showers during the day with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers will linger into Tuesday as a cold front pushes across the state. Highs will be around 70. We dry out with plenty of sunshine and cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s on Wednesday. Clouds and some rain returns on Thursday with highs in the 70s. More rain and some storms will move across Alabama on Friday with highs in the 70s.