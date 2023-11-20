Strong to severe storms will move into Central Alabama this evening and continue into Tuesday morning between 10 PM to 10 AM. There is a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for western Alabama and a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for areas of I-65 to the west, including Birmingham. The main threats are damaging winds and heavy rain. A tornado is possible over western/southwest Alabama.

Storms will start to move east into Alabama around 7 PM. They are not expected to be severe but could contain gusty winds and heavy rain. The storms will continue to move east through the evening and the severe threat will be possible mainly over western Alabama beginning around 10 PM. This is when we could see a few storms with damaging winds, heavy rain, and possibly a brief tornado.

The storms will continue overnight with gusty winds and heavy rain. Some flash flooding is possible. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tuesday morning will start out with storms and heavy rain as the cold front moves across the viewing area. The storms will exit the area by 10 AM. Then we will be left with plenty of clouds, a strong breeze, and highs in the middle 60s. Tuesday night will stay cloudy and turn colder with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

On Wednesday, an upper-level low will move over the Southeast U.S. This will keep us mostly cloudy, and it will be chilly with highs only in the lower to middle 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will be beautiful and chilly. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures only in the middle to upper 50s.

Black Friday will start out chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a chance for a shower as a Gulf Low tracks east along the coast. It will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will stay in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. all weekend. We will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s and 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. This will be great weather for the Iron Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 PM in Auburn. Kickoff temperatures will be in the 60s but will fall to the 50s.