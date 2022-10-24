It is a partly cloudy and chilly morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You might want a jacket as you head out the door.

We will have a warmer and slightly more humid day as southerly winds move over Alabama. An area of high pressure is east of the state and that is bringing in the southerly winds. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight, it will become partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A few sprinkle are possible toward daybreak. It will not be as cold with lows in the upper 50s.

You need to be Weather Aware on Tuesday! A cold front will move across Alabama by Tuesday night. Ahead of the front it will be breezy, mild, more humid and this will make the air unstable. The front will move into the unstable air, and that will set off a line of strong to severe thunderstorms over Mississippi and they will move east into Alabama during the early afternoon and evening.

SPC has placed a large area of Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather, and the rest of Central Alabama is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat will be damaging winds, but there is a chance for a few tornadoes across Western and Southwestern Alabama, or west of I-65. The threat is low, but it is there. We could also see some heavy rain.

The timing of the storms will be between 1 PM and 10 PM, so be Weather Aware. Make sure you check out the weather throughout the day on CBS 42.

The cold front will move through by Wednesday morning and the rain will come to an end. We will become mostly sunny, breezy and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 40s.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Thursday and into Friday. We will be sunny on Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Friday will become warmer ahead of another cold front and upper-level wave. It will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of low pressure will move out of Texas and into the ArkLaMiss this weekend, and this will bring rain to parts of the Deep South. The forecast models are not in agreement with the timing of the low yet, so this is something we will watch all week. Right now, we will start Saturday with some rain, and it will be scattered throughout the afternoon. Keep this in mind if you are headed to the Magic City Classic parade and game. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Some rain is expected on Saturday night as the low moves northeast across MS/TN/AL. Showers will linger over Central Alabama on Sunday with highs in the 60s.